Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Donegal Group Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

DGICA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $431.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Donegal Group by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

