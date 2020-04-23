Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

AAPL stock opened at $275.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.17. The company has a market cap of $1,174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

