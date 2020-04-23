BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.38% of BOK Financial worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,547,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,344,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $45.45. 296,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

