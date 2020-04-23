BOMB (BOMB) Trading 53.7% Higher Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00015165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $65,016.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00032675 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00043241 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,607.09 or 1.01016518 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 924,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,157 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

