Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328.93 ($4.33).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 306.20 ($4.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.21.

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

