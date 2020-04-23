Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2020 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

4/20/2020 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

4/14/2020 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/20/2020 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

BAH stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 369,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

