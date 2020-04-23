Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SEB Equities cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BORR stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.