Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $409.00 at Deutsche Bank

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $402.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $451.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $434.78. 381,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $276.10 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,998 shares of company stock worth $19,378,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

