Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.80. 19,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,508. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

