Boston Scientific Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.51.

NYSE BSX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 455,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 299,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,058,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.