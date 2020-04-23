Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 31.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BSX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786,237. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,708,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,117,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,632 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,378,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643,058 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,914,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,825,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,442 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.