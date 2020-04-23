Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.51% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

