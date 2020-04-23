Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

