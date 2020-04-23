Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of Boston Beer worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $426.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $270.31 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.53.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.69.

In other news, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,998 shares of company stock valued at $19,378,307. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

