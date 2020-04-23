BOX Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $18,239.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005786 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

