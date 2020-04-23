BP (BP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 6,123,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,294,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

