BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. BP comprises approximately 3.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 12,473,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,294,168. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

