Braemar Shipping Services’ (BMS) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.38). The stock had a trading volume of 238,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82. Braemar Shipping Services has a 1 year low of GBX 70.08 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.84 ($3.18).

In other news, insider Ronald Series acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,360 ($10,997.11).

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

