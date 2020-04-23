Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.25-4.55 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 73,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.28. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Brinker International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

