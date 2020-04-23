Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Raised to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,182. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $558.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

