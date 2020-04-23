Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

BRX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 4,134,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,577. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,993,000 after acquiring an additional 93,290 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after acquiring an additional 704,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,970,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,530,000 after acquiring an additional 145,102 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

