Brokerages Anticipate China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Announce ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.71. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

