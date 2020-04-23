Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $14.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.28 million to $15.88 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $64.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.22 million to $65.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.31 million, with estimates ranging from $51.35 million to $65.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAIN. Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Insiders purchased a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAIN stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

