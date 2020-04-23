Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.68 EPS

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.71. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 54.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,326. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

