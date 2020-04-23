Brokerages Expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. D. R. Horton posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,324. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

