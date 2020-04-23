Brokerages Expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.08). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

