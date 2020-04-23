Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $49.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.33 million to $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $51.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $195.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $198.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $198.99 million, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $209.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,695.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,309. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,682,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 351,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

