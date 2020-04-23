Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $9,090,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $253,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

