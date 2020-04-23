Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $8.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after buying an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after buying an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after buying an additional 2,270,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $177.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

