Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.15). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on XENE. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.