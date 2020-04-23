Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,685 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after purchasing an additional 362,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

