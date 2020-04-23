Brokers Offer Predictions for Exelixis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 4,276,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,644. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $4,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,253,548. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

