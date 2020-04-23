Brokers Offer Predictions for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 2,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.20. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

