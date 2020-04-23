Brookfield Business Partners LP to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.51. 1,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,525. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $16,530,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,792,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

