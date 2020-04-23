Brooks Automation (BRKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Brooks Automation to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Brooks Automation has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.22-0.28 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $34.58 on Thursday. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock worth $3,463,821. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

