Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

BF.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

BF.B opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.72. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $72.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.42 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown-Forman will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.