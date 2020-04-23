Brunswick (BC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Brunswick has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.10-$5.40 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

