BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Cap Tops $37,577.28

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $37,577.28 and $2.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.04474660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00066008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008838 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003196 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

