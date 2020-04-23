BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. The company has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

