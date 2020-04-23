Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $999.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $922.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,081.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

