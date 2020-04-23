Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.