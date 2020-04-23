Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been trending positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bureau Veritas earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Bureau Veritas’ score:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BVRDF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

