Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BY stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

BY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

