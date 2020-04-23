Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Holdings Lowered by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,547,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

