Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Cfra reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

