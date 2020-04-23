California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

