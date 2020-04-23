Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 426,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after purchasing an additional 274,406 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,730,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.