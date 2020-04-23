Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

CDUAF traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 1,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

