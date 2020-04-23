Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 334 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,258.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.24. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

