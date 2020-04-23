Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 8,169 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $133.37 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

